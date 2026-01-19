Opinion

OLDCORN: Facts aren’t racist — Alberta Prosperity Project’s warning on immigration and faith rings true

Canadians deserve open debate about immigration, culture, and religious freedom — not censorship disguised as ‘anti-hate.’
Facts aren't racist
Facts aren't racistImage courtesy of Grok
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Immigration
Alberta Prosperity Project
Religion
Christianity
Opinion
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news