OLDCORN: Four months of ‘Pride’ has become a summer of indoctrination

The calendar used to offer some predictability. June was the month for Pride, and while many Canadians found the length of the celebration excessive, at least it had defined borders. You could plan your summer around it.But tolerance is never enough for the activist class. A day became a week, a week became a month, and now, backed by the full force of the federal government, we are officially in a four-month Pride “Season.” From June 1 until September 30, Canadians are expected to bow at the rainbow altar, lest they be labelled “bigots” by the woke left. The feds, through Women and Gender Equality Canada, promote this marathon of activism with taxpayer-funded toolkits and floats, turning what was once a community parade into a federal political campaign..The issue is not simply the length — though four months is ridiculous for any single cause — but the content that is now being normalized over these 120 days. It is becoming increasingly difficult for parents to shield their children from events that have veered sharply away from promoting tolerance and into the realm of sexual exhibitionism.Multiple Pride events across the country have featured public nudity, sexually explicit drag performances, and adult-themed acts in spaces that are supposedly “family-friendly.” The argument that these are adults-only events falls flat when organizers market them as inclusive gatherings for all ages. Children are present, often at school-sanctioned outings, and they are witnessing spectacles that would have been classified as indecent a generation ago. When men in leather harnesses simulate sex acts or drag queens gyrate provocatively in front of minors, we are not teaching kindness. We are grooming a generation to accept the erotic as normal..The term "grooming" is thrown around loosely these days, but consider the trajectory. We are told that children as young as five or six can decide they are the "wrong" sex or that they exist outside the “binary” altogether. This ideology has hitched itself to the Pride movement like a parasite, using the momentum of gay liberation to push a radical trans agenda. Schools are increasingly implementing pronoun policies and "gender-affirming" practices without parental consent, and the four-month Pride Season serves as the vehicle for this evil indoctrination.Why else would a celebration of sexual orientation need to consume an entire summer?The evidence is in the federal action plan. While the government focuses on banning conversion therapy and lifting blood donation restrictions, the broader messaging is used to push for medical interventions for youth and the erasure of biological reality in classrooms. The Liberal leadership posts photos of ministers marching in parades, but they rarely show the half-naked participants or the confused looks on the faces of children being forced to hold signs about "birthing bodies" and “chestfeeding.".Alberta and Saskatchewan have taken steps to push back against this overreach, specifically regarding parental rights in education, and they have been demonized for it. The federal government, along with its media allies, frames any opposition to the four-month marathon as hate. Yet it is not hate to ask why taxpayer dollars are being used to fund events that sexualize children.We are told we need Pride to fight "rising hate." But perhaps the hostility Canadians feel is not directed at their neighbours’ private lives, but at the aggressive, in-your-face nature of the movement itself. If Pride were simply about protecting people from discrimination, it would have ended decades ago. Instead, it must grow, consuming more months and more innocent young children..The indoctrination must stop. Canadian parents are waking up to the reality that the four-month Pride Season is not about celebration, but conversion — converting our kids away from biological truth and into the nihilistic cult of identity politics. It is time to put the calendar back the way it was. A parade is fine. A month is pushing it. But four months is a political occupation.