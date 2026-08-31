Opinion

OLDCORN: Hamilton’s crackdown on Dominion Society conference failed — and that’s good for Canadian democracy

Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath and Hamilton Police tried to pressure the nationalist conference out of town. It happened anyway, proving officials should police conduct, not political viewpoints.
Dominion Society's first DomCon happened
Dominion Society's first DomCon happenedImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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