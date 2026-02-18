OLDCORN: How pro‑trans propaganda took over everything and what it’s costing Canadians

You cannot escape it. Walk into any bank, any school, even your kid’s minor hockey association, and you are met with the same mantra: transgender rights are human rights. It is on government websites, in corporate mission statements, and in human resources training. What began as a plea for tolerance has mutated into a compulsory ideology, enforced not by debate but by legislation and the threat of being branded a bigot.The reality is that this movement, now a powerful lobby, has successfully embedded itself into every institution. Bill C-16 did not just add “gender identity” to the Canadian Human Rights Act; it effectively made the use of biological reality a potential career-ending offence. Businesses fall over themselves to celebrate “Pride” while parents are told they have no say in what their child is taught about gender identity in schools. .OLDCORN: The transgender shooter epidemic — when ideology turns violent.This isn’t inclusion. It is a capture of our public square, and it is enforced by those who have decided that a belief in biology is now a form of hatred.Nowhere is the danger of this ideological capture more starkly illustrated than in the recent manhunt in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia. Yes, I said manhunt.Residents were right to be terrified when Jesse Strang, a man wanted for a brutal shooting, was on the loose. But the warning issued by the RCMP? They described the suspect as a “female in a dress.” This was not a mistake. It was a deliberate adherence to preferred pronouns over public safety..Jesse Strang is a biological male. Period. The public needed to know they were looking for a man, regardless of what he was wearing. By bowing to the trans gods’ pressure to validate his self-identification, the RCMP sent a confusing message. It was wrong. It should have been “male in a dress.” This is the direct consequence of a government institution more afraid of being called transphobic than of failing to protect the people it serves.And when tragedies like this intersect with the culture war, the pro-trans lobby’s response is immediate and predictable. They demand we focus not on the violent actions of a biological male, but on the feelings of the broader transgender community. Take disgraced “journalist” Rachel Gilmore, who, after the Tumbler Ridge shooting, posted on social media, “Standing with and sending love to the trans community today. You don’t deserve any of this. You deserve so much better. I am so f------ sorry.”Sorry for what? Sorry that a man accused of a violent crime identifies as a woman? Sorry that the public might draw a connection between this event and the uncomfortable statistics that the lobby works so hard to suppress? This reaction is not empathy. It is the brainwashed response of an acolyte. It reframes a public safety crisis as an attack on a protected class..We are constantly told there is no correlation between transgender individuals and violence. But data and evidence that suggest otherwise are immediately explained away or suppressed. We are witnessing a transgender violence epidemic, from the Covington Academy shooting in Nashville to the relentless attacks on women in women’s prisons by biological males claiming to be females. To point this out is not to be phobic. It is to observe reality.This brings us to the heart of the matter. The power of the pro-trans lobby rests on a lie, the word “transphobic.” You cannot have a gender phobia of something that does not exist. Males and females are the only two sexes. You are born one or the other. A man can claim to be a woman, but he cannot change the biological reality of his chromosomes, his bone density, or his lived experience as a male. This movement is built on making society afraid of stating this simple, scientific fact..People are terrified of being cancelled, of losing their jobs, of being run off the internet for stating that men are men and women are women. That fear is by design. It is how a radical ideology entrenches itself. It is why the RCMP misled the public in Tumbler Ridge. It is why transgender acolytes like Rachel Gilmore apologize to a movement instead of to the public, left in fear.Something is clearly going on. An ideology that defies biology, silences debate, and prioritizes the feelings of the offender over the safety of the community is not a push for equality. It is a dangerous power structure that has infected society. It is time to stop being afraid and start calling it what it is.