Opinion

OLDCORN: If Regina can hear the Islamic call to prayer — why must Christianity stay quiet?

If the Adhan can ring through downtown Regina, Canada has no excuse for muzzling Christian chaplains, stripping prayer from schools, or treating Christian worship as a public nuisance.
M. Anisur Rahaman
M. Anisur RahamanImage courtesy of Christopher Oldcorn
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Saskatchewan
Islam
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Regina City Jamia Masjid
Islamic call to prayer
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