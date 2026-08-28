Opinion

OLDCORN: Ignore Trump’s ‘Lake America’ stunt – the real battle is over tariffs and trade

The president is playing games with maps while Canadian jobs hang in the balance. Ottawa needs to keep its eyes on the prize — a fair trade deal, not a war of words over water.
Edited map of Lake Ontario (Lake America)
Edited map of Lake Ontario (Lake America) Truth Social (Donald Trump)
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