OLDCORN: Immigration is out of control and Canadians know it

Canadians are not “turning on newcomers.” Canadians are turning on a system that has stopped making sense.A national survey released on January 29 by Research Co. found only 34% of Canadians now say immigration is having a mostly positive effect on the country. Nearly half, 48%, say the impact is mostly negative. That’s not a minor tremor. It’s a hard swing in public mood, and it has been moving fast. The numbers get more pointed when you ask what Ottawa should do. The poll found 42% want fewer legal immigrants admitted, while only 13% want more. Even among Canadians who still praise immigrant talent and hard work, patience is running out with the pace and scale of arrivals. Why? Because daily life is getting harder, and people can see the link.Start with housing. Canada has had housing supply problems for years, but population growth has poured gasoline on the fire. In a 2023 speech, the Bank of Canada’s governor said plainly that rapid population growth has added pressure to “shelter inflation” because housing supply was already constrained. Which is central-bank talk for demand is outrunning what we can build.CMHC data has been sounding the same alarm. In 2023, the national rental vacancy rate hit 1.5%, which is the lowest since CMHC began tracking the national rate in 1988, and rent jumps on unit turnover have been brutal in many markets. When vacancy is that tight, families compete for the same apartments, and landlords don’t have to bargain to fill their units..Now layer in the reality that much of Canada’s recent population surge has been driven by temporary residents, such as international students, temporary foreign workers, and others on permits. Statistics Canada pointed out that Ottawa’s stated aim to reduce the share of temporary residents to five percent of the national population by the end of 2026, explicitly to ease infrastructure strain and support “more sustainable” growth.Translation: the system overshot the country’s capacity to absorb new immigrants.Healthcare is the second pressure point, and it is even more personal. You can’t live in a major city, or plenty of smaller ones, without hearing about jammed emergency rooms, closed rural health units, and the hunt for a family doctor. Wait lists are a national embarrassment. A friend of mine in Saskatchewan had their child put on a waitlist for a specialist when the child was in kindergarten, and the child is now in the first year of university. Still hasn’t seen the specialist. That’s downright embarrassing.The Fraser Institute’s 2025 wait times report puts the median wait between a GP referral and treatment at 28.6 weeks. That’s more than half a year. You don’t need to be a genius to figure out that when the population grows faster than staffing and space, access gets worse.Education is the third squeeze, and it often gets ignored in the polite policy talk. New families mean more kids, more English as an additional language supports, more educational assistants, and more space. Those are not optional extras. Meanwhile, the postsecondary system has also been overwhelmed by the international student boom. Statistics Canada reported international student enrolments kept climbing in 2023-24, with growth heavily driven by India. Colleges and universities can argue over the benefits, but local housing markets and transit systems feel the impact either way.Ottawa says it has heard the message. IRCC’s 2026-28 immigration levels plan talks about returning to “sustainable” levels, with continued decreases to temporary resident arrivals and stabilized permanent resident admissions.Earlier targets also show planned reductions in certain new temporary resident arrivals for 2026 versus 2025. Good. But even now, Canadians can sense the gap between announcements and reality on the ground..Here’s the part our political elites tiptoe around. Immigration policy is not just a spreadsheet. It is a social contract. It asks Canadians to share neighbourhoods, schools, and waiting rooms — and to do it with goodwill. That goodwill depends on order.It also depends on assimilation.The Research Co. poll found Canadians split between a “melting pot” approach and a “mosaic” approach. This is not academic. It goes to the heart of whether Canada can function as one country instead of a collection of separate silos.Assimilation does not mean abandoning your heritage. It means buying into Canadian civic life, including learning an official language well enough to work and participate, respecting the Charter values that protect women and minorities, and accepting that laws and social norms here apply to everyone. It means showing up as a Canadian, not as a visitor who plans to stay forever, while rejecting the place that took you in.If someone cannot or will not do that, Canada should not pretend it’s fine. We are not helping anyone by importing dysfunction. If you come here and refuse to integrate. If you treat Canada as a cash machine and Canadians as strangers. You should leave. Visas are a privilege. Permanent residence is a commitment. Citizenship is an oath.That is not “anti-immigrant.” It is pro-Canada.Canadians have a generous instinct. It shows up in the same poll, where 63% still agree that the hard work and talent of immigrants make Canada better. The country is not rejecting people. It is rejecting chaos.Ottawa should take that warning seriously. Tie immigration levels to housing starts and rental vacancy. Match intake to hospital capacity and staffing plans. Stop using temporary programs as a back door to permanent status. And demand assimilation, not just paperwork.If the government won’t restore control, public hostility will keep rising. And when trust breaks, it’s hard to rebuild.