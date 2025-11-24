OLDCORN: ‘Internal rules’ and denied votes — the shadow over Scott Moe’s 81% leadership review support

The Saskatchewan Party’s annual convention should have been a routine show of confidence for Premier Scott Moe. Instead, it’s sparked renewed debate about transparency, fairness, and old-fashioned political accountability inside the governing party. While Moe secured another term as leader with 81% support, insiders say the number wasn’t the real story. What happened behind the scenes — confusion, denied access, and whispers of “internal rules” — may have cast a long shadow over the vote..GWYN MORGAN: Climate climbdown — sacrificing the Canadian economy for net-zero goals others are abandoning.A well-placed source told the Western Standard that several party members arrived at the convention expecting to register and vote on Saturday, only to be turned away. That wasn’t because they missed a formal deadline that was followed, as October 8 was the original deadline to register for voting and participation in sessions.It was because of an unwritten “internal rule” that nobody outside party staff seemed to know about.An email obtained by the Western Standard appears to confirm that confusion. .It reads, “I have just confirmed that even ‘walk ups’ can attend and vote at this convention.” The email was sent before the convention began. Yet those who put faith in that assurance were later barred from voting. How could that happen inside the party that built its reputation on grassroots democracy?.BORG: All Rhodes lead to Oxford- Freeland is abandoning her constituents.Internal rules and no paper trailParty insiders describe a registration system handled largely by internal staff without clear published rules. Members were told verbally — sometimes through constituency associations, sometimes through staff calls — when registration would close. Some understood Friday night was the deadline. Others heard Saturday morning would be fine. .It was all “internal,” according to a senior campaign volunteer who asked not to be named because he intends to continue working within the party.That murkiness raises serious questions about how many delegates were actually able to cast their ballots for the leadership review. When politics runs on trust, the lack of visible transparency corrodes confidence from within..MACLEOD: Canada's corrupt pivot from America to China.A warning sign in the numbersMoe’s 81% leadership vote may satisfy the minimum threshold for stability, but it’s hardly a ringing endorsement. Compare that to former premier Brad Wall, who routinely drew over 90% approval from the same base. For a first-term leader facing no active challenger, 81% feels light.Anything below 85% is cause for concern in modern conservative politics. .Party loyalists sense the wind shifting when support drops into the low 80s. Among those close to the ground, some believe internal disorganization played a role. If willing delegates couldn’t register, the pro-leadership count might have fallen further than insiders care to admit..McCRAE: Land acknowledgements, apologies, and chaos.The quiet rumour of a challenge One rumour quietly circulating in conservative circles involves a prominent Saskatchewan businessman said to be exploring a challenge for the leadership. According to several sources, he even considered hiring a lawyer to probe irregularities in the convention’s registration process. He ultimately decided against it for now, but the fact that lawyers were being mentioned at all says something about the state of the party’s internal trust.Those close to the convention describe the atmosphere as tense but polite — typical Saskatchewan restraint masking deeper divisions. .Some younger delegates reportedly left early, frustrated that their memberships appeared to count for little. Others shrugged, assuming the leadership race was already decided by the time voting began.What comes nextIf the Saskatchewan Party wants to hold its base together heading into the next election, it needs a reset. .CARPAY: Alberta’s Bill 13 — the end of woke professional regulators?.Transparency can’t just be a slogan on fundraising letters. If internal procedures are shaping leadership outcomes, members deserve to know the rules in advance, in writing, and on record.Moe remains the most popular political figure in the province by most polls, but institutional trust inside any governing movement can evaporate quickly. The convention confusion may prove to be an early warning — one the party ignores at its peril.