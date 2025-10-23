Opinion

OLDCORN: International Agreements Act puts Alberta in charge of international deals

The International Agreements Act restores democratic control over agreements that touch Alberta’s jurisdiction.
Alberta Flag
Alberta FlagOse Irete/CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Danielle Smith
Opinion
Iaa
Opinion Column
Bill 1
International Agreements Act

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news