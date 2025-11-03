OLDCORN: Is Ottawa trying to censor the Bible? Liberals assault on Christianity continues

If you told Canadians ten years ago their government would be debating the censorship of the Bible, most would have laughed. Now, thanks to Liberal MP Marc Miller, the joke’s over. Miller, Chair of the House Justice Committee, sparked outrage by suggesting some Bible verses, particularly those in Leviticus, Deuteronomy, and Romans, are “clearly hateful” and shouldn’t be used as a defence in cases of “public incitement of hatred.” .OLDCORN: Supreme Court’s softening on child porn sentences is a national disgrace.In Miller’s view, anyone who publicly cites scripture on issues like sexuality could be prosecuted under Bill C-9, his government’s latest effort to “strengthen” hate-crime laws. The argument? That Canada’s Criminal Code gives too much leeway for “hate speech” when it’s based in religious texts..This isn’t just absurd — it’s a direct attack on Christianity’s place in public life. Let’s not forget, Parks Canada recently cancelled worship leader Sean Feucht’s Christian concert in Halifax, apparently due to its Christian content. Feucht, who’s held worship events without incident in dozens of cities, faced cancellation only after local activists complained his message was “hostile” to LGBTQ+ interests. .BARBER: Trump brings home deals, Carney brings home nothing .When was the last time Ottawa stepped in to silence a drag show, or an LGBTQ+ rally, claiming it might offend Christians? The double standard is crystal clear.Miller insists his proposals won’t threaten freedom of worship, only the “public incitement of hatred.” .But what counts as hate? If it’s decided by Ottawa bureaucrats, every preacher in the country could be one sermon away from prosecution. The Bible is not a political document — it’s a sacred text for millions. .OLDCORN: Lukaszuk’s petition doesn’t slam the door on an independence vote.Yet Miller argues some passages “prescribe death to homosexuals and adulterers,” so religious defences should be limited in court. Never mind that no sane Canadian is calling for biblical punishments to be enforced — these verses are part of ancient history and Christian teaching. By Miller’s logic, simply quoting Scripture could become a hate crime..Conservative commentators and faith advocates see this for what it is. A blatant attempt to control religious speech and beliefs. Many say Miller is sliding toward criminalizing sincere biblical teaching — something that’s out of step with basic freedoms Canadians expect. .NEUMANN: Alberta’s democracy needs some sober second thought.Even dissent on social media has exploded, with Canadians across the spectrum asking whether Ottawa will next start editing hymnals or banning Christian podcasts.If this Liberal attack on scripture wasn’t bad enough, their hypocrisy is jarring. Parks Canada’s cancellation of Feucht’s worship event comes as Ottawa pours millions into LGBTQ+ programs and Pride events, calling them “core to Canadian values.” .The only “faith” the Liberal cabinet wants to see in public is the gospel of LGBTQ+. It’s all “inclusion” and “safe spaces” until Christians try to read the Bible aloud at a rally. Suddenly, censorship is justified..OLDCORN: Using the notwithstanding clause to end the Alberta teachers' strike was right.When the law treats the Bible as dangerous while promoting every other ideology, you aren’t defending “human rights” — you’re imposing government-approved faith. Free speech and freedom of religion are foundational Canadian rights, not privileges handed down by ministers. Miller’s plan to censor the Bible — however he tries to spin it — is outrageous. .Christian Canadians shouldn’t have to watch their sacred texts be called hate literature in Parliament. Today it’s Leviticus; tomorrow, who’s to say they won’t come for Psalms? Every Canadian, regardless of belief, should be asking if Ottawa’s war on Christianity will ever end..BEST: Judges are remaking Constitutional law, not applying it, and Canadians’ property rights are part of the collateral damage.For now, Marc Miller says “freedom of worship is not threatened.” But if the censors get their way, the next time you hear a Bible verse in public, it might be followed by a police siren.