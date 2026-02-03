Opinion

OLDCORN: Kenney should stop trying to referee Alberta’s independence debate

When Kenney tells UCP MLAs to “stay out” of a citizen petition, he’s not defending unity — he’s policing debate. Albertans don’t need permission to speak.
Jason Kenney
Jason Kenney Image courtesy of CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Jason Kenney
Danielle Smith
Alberta Prosperity Project
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news