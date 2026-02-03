OLDCORN: Kenney should stop trying to referee Alberta’s independence debate

Former premier Jason Kenney wants the United Conservative Party (UCP) caucus to keep its hands off a petition that could force a vote on Alberta independence. He told the Canadian Press (CP) the caucus has “no business” signing, because UCP candidates ran in 2019 and 2023 on a “strong Alberta within a united Canada” platform. He has a point about honesty in politics. If an elected member promised one thing and works for another, voters deserve to know. But Kenney is crossing a line when he tries to shut down a legal, citizen-driven process and when he acts like he still gets to set the rules for today’s UCP.Start with the basics. The petition path exists because Alberta law allows it. The citizen initiative process is set out under the Citizen Initiative Act, administered through Elections Alberta. If a petition meets the legal test, it proceeds. If it does not, it fails. That is how the system is supposed to work. Not by informal “permission” from a former premier, but by clear rules and a transparent count.Kenney’s bigger claim — that UCP members have “no business” signing — also ignores how politics works at the grassroots. A caucus member can oppose independence and still believe citizens have the right to trigger a referendum. Signing can mean, “Let people vote,” not “I want out.” It can be a pressure valve, not a detonator..Premier Danielle Smith said it plainly that her UCP MLAs can sign whatever petition they want, and she does not “police” them. That answer may frustrate some, but it matches the idea of a caucus with room for conscience — something conservatives used to defend, back when Ottawa tried to make every MP act like a trained seal.Kenney also sounds like he is trying to freeze the UCP in time, as if the party’s founding moment should bind every future debate. Parties evolve because conditions change. Over the last decade, Ottawa has pushed harder into energy and major projects — and even the Supreme Court has rebuked parts of that approach. In 2023, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that the federal impact assessment scheme under the Impact Assessment Act went too far and was largely unconstitutional. That decision did not come from an independence rally. It came from Canada’s top court. When people feel a jurisdiction’s rights are being squeezed, they look for levers. Petitions and referendums are levers.That is why Kenney’s timing is so odd. If he wants Alberta to stay in Canada, he should focus on making Canada work — not wagging a finger at citizens who are using a lawful tool. Telling people they are not allowed to ask the question does not kill a movement. It feeds it..Then there is Kenney’s rant about activists meeting Americans. Here he is on somewhat firmer ground in principle that foreign meddling is dangerous. But his approach is reckless. In the CP story, he suggested the independence-minded Albertans should cross the border and “deal with ICE,” and he urged strong retaliation if Washington “steps into this separatism project.” That kind of talk raises the temperature fast, while adding very little value.We already have enough heat between the Canada–US. There have been reported contacts between US officials and the Alberta Prosperity Project, and Mark Carney has said he expects the US administration to respect Canadian sovereignty. That is the right tone for Carney, be it firm, measured, and focused on Canada’s interests. Kenney’s tone is something else. It is performative. It also risks letting Ottawa change the channel from “fix the federation” to “look at those radicals,” which is exactly how Alberta gets ignored again..Conservatives should not be afraid of votes, petitions, or open arguments. The answer to independence is not censorship by scolding. The answer is better federalism. Provide clearer limits, fair treatment for resource development, and respect for jurisdiction. Smith has already built a political brand around those themes, including the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act. People can disagree with that law, but it shows the real fight is over constitutional boundaries — not whether citizens are allowed to sign a form.Kenney had his shot. He led. He won. He also left. Now he should stop trying to manage Alberta’s next chapter from the cheap seats.If he believes independence is the wrong path, he should make that case like everyone else with facts, calm language, and respect for voters. But he should not try to delegitimize a legal petition process, and he should not lecture elected members as if they are still his caucus.Albertans are grown-ups. They can handle a hard conversation. What they do not need is a retired referee running onto the ice to blow the whistle on the crowd.