OLDCORN: Liberals $200 million racist slush fund

Another week, another multi-million dollar segregation of your tax dollars by the federal government. This time, it’s a so-called “Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund,” which is a permanent $200 million pot of money, courtesy of Budget 2021, reserved exclusively for “Black-led and Black-serving organizations.” The fund is now being cheered on by figures like Liberal minister Marc Miller, who touted such “investments” at a recent press conference..But let’s strip away the social justice jargon. What this represents is a radical, racist policy that would ignite a firestorm of outrage if the roles were reversed.Think about it. Seriously, picture it. .WIECHNIK: Oil and gas still 'run the world', someone should tell Mark Carney.What if the headline read “Government Launches $200 Million White-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund”? Or if the administrator was called the “Foundation for White Communities”? There would be unanimous, deafening condemnation. Every major media outlet, corporate boardroom, and university campus would scream about white supremacy. The government would apologize. The program would be scrapped before the day was out..The hypocrisy is staggering, yet it is the official policy of the Government of Canada. We have moved from aspiring to be colour-blind to being utterly colour-obsessed. Funding and favour are now dispensed based on skin colour, a concept we once, rightly, rejected as the bedrock of racism.This isn’t about helping people in need. It’s about political posturing and buying votes with a racial litmus test. The government claims this fund, stewarded by the Foundation for Black Communities, is about “combating systemic racism.” But you don’t fight discrimination with more discrimination. You don’t promote unity by dividing people into racial categories and handing out cheques based on them. .EYRE: Hands off my house.This endowment creates a perpetual, government-funded racial entitlement. It tells young Canadians that their worth and their access to public support is tied to their skin colour. What a disgusting, regressive lesson.And who pays for this? You do. .The overtaxed, struggling Canadian taxpayer who is watching their paycheque shrink and their cost of living skyrocket. While you worry about affording groceries, heating your home, or saving for your child’s future, Ottawa is shovelling $200 million into a fund that most Canadians are permanently ineligible to benefit from based on their race. It’s an insult. This money wasn’t donated by wealthy philanthropists. It was confiscated from all of us. It represents roads not fixed, healthcare waitlists not shortened, and tax relief not given. This is the ugly reality of “equity” budgeting. It’s always funded on the backs of the many for the benefit of the politically favoured few..JOHNSON: ‘Civilizational Erasure’ — US sanctions Europe, Canada will be next.Proponents will whine about “systemic barriers” and “historical wrongs.” Canada is a country built by immigrants from all over the world, many of whom arrived with nothing and faced immense prejudice. Should we now create a $200 million fund for every ethnic group that faced hardship? Where does it end? This is a bottomless pit of grievance-based politics that fractures our society into a hierarchy of victimhood. It is the opposite of the meritocracy that builds strong nations.The fund’s defenders hide behind fluffy terms like “philanthropic endowment” and “capacity building.” Don’t be fooled. This is racial discrimination, pure and simple, bankrolled by the federal government. It is a betrayal of the fundamental principle of equality before the law. It is a policy that would make Mandela, King, or Lincoln sick to their stomachs..BARCLAY / WILSON: Jews, guns, and the truth about personal security in Canada post-October 7.Martin Luther King said, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”This racist experiment is the exact opposite of King’s dream, and the federal government’s racist policies are now Canadians’ nightmare.It’s time to wake up.