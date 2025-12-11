Opinion

OLDCORN: Minister sworn in on Quran backs bill criminalizing Bible, other religious texts

Marc Miller and the Carney Liberals are moving to strip Canada’s religious text defence, and that should alarm every person of faith.
Marc Miller Swearing in on Quran
Marc Miller Swearing in on QuranImage courtesy of Marc Miller's Twitter/X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bible
Marc Miller
Opinion
Opinion Column
Quran
Combatting Hate Act
Bill C9
religious texts
Torah

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news