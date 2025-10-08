OLDCORN: Moe's China EV tariff flip flop betrays Saskatchewan producers

The numbers don't lie, and they paint a devastating picture for Saskatchewan's economy. Merchandise exports from Saskatchewan to China have fallen 35.8% year-to-date and dropped a staggering 76.5% in August 2025 compared to August 2024. These aren't abstract statistics. They represent real financial pain for canola farmers across our province who have lost their second-largest market, a $4.9 billion industry that supports tens of thousands of Canadian families .What makes this economic disaster particularly galling is the spectacular flip-flop performed by Premier Scott Moe on the very issue that triggered this crisis. Canada's 100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles put in place by former prime minister Justin Trudeau. These tariffs, imposed by Ottawa in August 2024, prompted immediate retaliation from Beijing, including a 75.8% duty on Canadian canola seed and a 100% tariff on canola oil, canola meal, and peas..At first, Premier Moe seemed to understand what was at stake. He rightly recognized that these tariffs were harming Saskatchewan producers and called for their removal to protect our agricultural sector. Moe said that "Saskatchewan has expressed urgency to the federal government and been clear that we need to see action now to support the over 200,000 people across Canada's canola industry.”He even led a trade mission to China in early September, aiming to reinforce trade opportunities and engage with China "on these temporary duties before it's too late.”.Then something changed. After returning from his China trip, Moe did an about-face. Suddenly, solving the trade war with China became what Moe called a "sensitive and delicate dance" with both Beijing and Washington. He backtracked on his push to remove the Chinese EV tariffs, claiming it was "not as simple as that" and noting the tariffs were a joint action with "our largest trading partner, the United States of America, which we've aligned with."This reversal represents an abandonment of Saskatchewan producers in favour of aligning with federal political interests. Rather than maintaining his justified opposition to the tariffs that harm our economy, Moe now parrots talking points about maintaining solidarity with US trade policy. A policy that protects US auto workers while sacrificing Canadian farmers.Moe's retreat came just days after Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre stated his support for keeping the tariffs on Chinese EVs in place. The timing raises serious questions about whether Saskatchewan's economic interests are being sacrificed at the altar of federal political alignment.Poilievre has outlined his vision for dealing with trade disputes, which includes creating an "economic fortress" by turbocharging oil and gas development and supporting "targeted, reciprocal" tariffs. While these concepts might play well in Ottawa, they offer cold comfort to Saskatchewan canola farmers watching their markets disappear.The premier's surrender leaves Saskatchewan producers holding the bag. China's anti-dumping investigation into Canadian canola seed has been extended until March 2026, creating prolonged uncertainty for our agricultural sector. Without strong leadership willing to consistently advocate for their interests, farmers face a precarious future.There are better approaches to handling trade disputes with China — ones that don't involve sacrificing agricultural exports. The European Union, facing similar concerns about Chinese EVs, chose a different path. After conducting a proper anti-subsidy investigation, the EU imposed countervailing duties that varied by manufacturer (17% for BYD Auto to 35.3% for SAIC Motor) based on actual evidence of subsidization.This WTO compliant approach, unlike Canada's blanket 100% tariff, allowed the EU to address trade concerns without completely shutting out Chinese EVs or provoking devastating retaliation against European agricultural exports. Canada could have pursued similar WTO compliant measures but instead chose a confrontational approach that ignored established international trade frameworks.True leadership would mean standing up for Saskatchewan's economic interests regardless of political pressure from Ottawa. It would mean consistently advocating for the removal of tariffs that harm our producers, rather than retreating when the federal Conservative leadership signals a different priority.We need a premier who will fight as hard for canola farmers as the federal government fights for auto workers. We need a leader who recognizes that Saskatchewan's economic interests don't always align with Ottawa's political agenda. Most importantly, we need someone who won't abandon our producers after a single "sensitive and delicate dance" with Chinese officials.The future of Saskatchewan's agricultural sector depends on leaders willing to consistently defend our interests in trade relationships. With exports to China down 76.5%, our farmers deserve nothing less.