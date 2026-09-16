OLDCORN: NDP wins Calgary-Shaw as vote splitting and demographic shifts reshape once-safe conservative riding

The political ground shifted in Calgary-Shaw on Monday night. The Alberta NDP's Kyle Campbell won a by-election in a riding that has voted conservative in ten of the last twelve elections. This is not a normal result. It is a warning shot to the UCP.The UCP's Mike Derry lost by roughly 1,400 votes, finishing with 43% to Campbell's 46.6%. That margin matters. But so does the vote total for Kyle Joseph of the Progressive Tory Party of Alberta. Joseph pulled in enough support to tip the scales. In a race this tight, every vote counts. And when a third-party candidate with a confusingly similar name to the old Progressive Conservative brand siphons off conservative-leaning voters, the math gets ugly fast for conservatives.This is not the first time vote splitting has cost conservatives in Alberta. The 2015 election saw the Wildrose and PC parties split the conservative vote, handing victory to Rachel Notley's NDP. History has a way of repeating itself when lessons go unlearned. Joseph's candidacy, whether intentional or not, played the same role. His share of the vote was small, but it was enough. In a riding decided by 1,400 votes, the ballots going to a spoiler candidate can make all the difference.But vote splitting alone does not explain this loss. The riding itself is changing. According to the 2021 Census, approximately 39.5% of Calgary-Shaw's population identifies as immigrants. That is up from 35.6% in 2016. This is a significant shift in just five years. The riding is becoming more diverse, and that diversity brings different political priorities, as immigrants tend to vote for left-leaning parties. As well, the riding is most likely well over 40% immigrants now after uncontrolled immigration by the federal Liberals over the past decade.New Canadians in suburban Calgary are not necessarily wedded to the old PC or UCP brand. They are looking for results. They want healthcare that works. They want schools for their kids. The NDP campaigned hard on those issues. Campbell, a cancer survivor, talked openly about the flaws he saw in Alberta's healthcare system. That message resonated..The UCP, meanwhile, got bogged down in the independence debate. Premier Danielle Smith's handling of the Alberta independence movement and the referendum question is dividing the province. Ipsos polling from June found that 58% of Albertans disapprove of how she has handled the independence movement. In Calgary, that number jumps to 64%. Calgary-Shaw voters sent a clear message: they are proud Canadians, and they are tired of independence distracting from kitchen table issues.Premier Smith congratulated Campbell on X, saying the UCP will work constructively with the new MLA. That is the right tone. But congratulations are not a strategy. The UCP holds a majority but not by a very comfortable margin. It is a fragile one..NDP leader Naheed Nenshi called the win an "earthquake." He is not wrong. This is the second time the NDP has ever won Calgary-Shaw. The first was in 2015, another election where vote splitting on the right paved the way for an NDP victory. Conservatives need to ask themselves why this keeps happening.The answer is not complicated. When the right is divided, the left wins. When the right ignores demographic change, the left wins. When the right focuses on divisive issues instead of kitchen-table issues, the left wins.Calgary-Shaw is a suburban riding. It is full of families, immigrants, and working people who want good schools, short wait times, and a government that focuses on the basics. The UCP can win those voters back. But it will not happen by accident. It requires a message that speaks to their concerns, not just to the base..The byelection result also raises questions about the Progressive Tory Party of Alberta. Who funds it? What is its goal? If it exists to split the conservative vote, it is doing a fine job. If it exists to offer a genuine alternative, it needs to explain how it differs from the UCP in any meaningful way. So far, the only noticeable difference is that it helps the NDP.Conservatives in Alberta should be paying close attention. The next general election is not far off. If the UCP wants to hold onto power, it needs to learn from Calgary-Shaw. Vote splitting is a gift to the NDP. Demographic change is real. And ignoring the concerns of suburban voters is a recipe for defeat.The NDP now holds 39 seats in the Alberta Legislature. The UCP's majority is shrinking. That is not a warning. It is a flashing red light.The time to fix this is now. Not after the next loss. Not after the next by-election surprise. Now.