Opinion

OLDCORN: NDP wins Calgary-Shaw as vote splitting and demographic shifts reshape once-safe conservative riding

The UCP lost a historically conservative seat on Monday night, and the reasons go beyond simple campaign missteps.
Danielle Smith, Kyle Campbell, and Mike Derry
Danielle Smith, Kyle Campbell, and Mike DerryImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Alberta
Calgary
Immigrants
Demographics
Opinion
Opinion Column
by-election
Calgary-Shaw
vote splitting
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