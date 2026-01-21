OLDCORN: Nicotine pouches belong in Canada’s nicotine harm-reduction toolbox

That is not a guess or a talking point. The federal rules around nicotine replacement therapy focus on labelling, flavours, and youth-appeal advertising. They require a clear “18+ intended use” statement on labels, but they do not create a national age-verification system at the cash register. Unlike nicotine pouches that require age verification to purchase.

So, a teen can walk out with nicotine gum. But an adult smoker who wants a pouch has to find a pharmacy counter and hope the product is in stock.

At the exact moment Canada should be leaning into harm reduction, it is making the safer switch harder.