Opinion

OLDCORN: Ottawa should fund deportations, not health benefits for rejected asylum claimants

Canadians wait for basic care while Ottawa spends millions on people already told they have no right to stay.
Illegal immigrants
Illegal immigrants CBC
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Healthcare
Federal Government
Opinion
Opinion Column
asylum seekers
rejected asylum claimants

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