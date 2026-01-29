Opinion

OLDCORN: Ottawa’s $50 million taxpayer-funded ‘climate change’ lobby machine

The Canadian Climate Institute was founded in 2020. It now takes tens of millions in public cash and uses that cash to lobby that very same government.
Windmills and solar farms
Windmills and solar farmsAZoCleantech
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Federal Government
Climate Change
Lobbying
Canadian Climate Institute
Opinion
Opinion Column
climate hoax
climate change lobby

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news