OLDCORN: Ottawa’s Health Transfer threat could push Alberta toward independence

The Canadian Health Coalition wants the federal government to weaponize healthcare dollars against Alberta, but targeting billions in funding could finally push Alberta out the door.Ottawa is at it again, proving that the Laurentian elite simply do not know how to run a unified country. The latest stunt comes from the Canadian Health Coalition, a group of central Canadian activists who lined up on Parliament Hill this week to demand federal bullying. They want Prime Minister Mark Carney to strip funding away from everyday citizens as a punishment for provincial healthcare policy choices. This petty, heavy-handed approach is exactly why Westerners are fed up with federal overreach.The activist coalition is terrified of Bill 11, a new piece of provincial legislation designed to give patients choices and reduce massive surgical wait times. Instead of allowing the Western heartland to innovate, the coalition is begging the federal Health Minister to launch an aggressive financial assault. They want Ottawa to make dollar-for-dollar deductions from the money meant to keep local hospitals running. Coalition Chair Jason MacLean openly admitted the goal is to scare voters before the independence referendum this October. This plan is not just unproductive; it is a toxic way to run a federation..Carney urged to dock Alberta health transfers before independence vote.For the 2026–27 fiscal year, the federal government’s Canada Health Transfer (CHT) to Alberta is projected to be approximately $6.86 billion. That massive sum represents taxes paid by hard-working people who expect their money to support local clinics and frontline healthcare. Threatening to lock up billions in vital healthcare support is a dirty political trick.The strategy will backfire spectacularly on the Carney cabinet. Attempting to starve out provincial healthcare systems shows everyone the extreme control the federal government is willing to use. It proves to everyday folks that Ottawa will happily hurt families in the West whenever provincial leaders step out of line with what Eastern Canada wants. If Carney takes this advice, he will show that the federal system is built on coercion rather than cooperation..Western leaders should not take this abuse lying down. If the federal government decides to withhold crucial healthcare transfers, the Alberta government must strike back where it hurts most. Alberta should immediately cancel all equalization payments to the federal government. For too long, the wealth generated in our region has been shipped across the country to bankroll territories that treat Westerners with open contempt. It is time to show Eastern Canada exactly what happens if the economic engine decides to leave Canada for good.Over the last two decades, Albertans and Alberta-based businesses have contributed an average of $16 billion to $27 billion more to the federal government each year than was spent back in Alberta.That means tens of billions of dollars leave the region every year to build infrastructure and support public systems in Eastern Canada. The federal government takes our cash with a smile but threatens our healthcare funding the moment we try to fix our own waiting lists. It is a complete double standard that cannot stand.Alberta designed Bill 11 to modernize practice rules and create a flexible system where doctors can perform both public and private surgeries. Life-saving care, like cancer treatments and emergency services, remains fully public. The Alberta government has guaranteed that no citizen will ever pay out of pocket for medically necessary care. Yet, Ottawa elites label it as an "American-style" threat because it does not fit their rigid, centralized ideology.Bullying Alberta with cash grabs will only accelerate the collapse of national unity. By threatening to claw back $6.86 billion in federal healthcare transfers, Carney would give the independence movement the ultimate proof that the current system under the Canada Health Act is being weaponized. Albertans are tired of being treated like a colony that exists solely to fund the federal chequebook. If Ottawa wants to play games with healthcare transfers, it should be prepared for Alberta to turn off the equalization tap completely.