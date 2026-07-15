Opinion

OLDCORN: Ottawa’s Health Transfer threat could push Alberta toward independence

The Canadian Health Coalition wants Mark Carney to weaponize billions in healthcare funding, handing Alberta independence supporters their strongest argument yet.
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Healthcare Transfers
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Western Independence
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