OLDCORN: Ottawa’s new PR fast track proves Canada still has not learned its mass immigration lesson

Ottawa has found another way to make Canada’s immigration system bigger while claiming it is making it smaller.Immigration Minister Lena Diab announced on Monday that Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will accelerate the processing of permanent residence for up to 33,000 foreign workers already in Canada in 2026 and 2027. The federal government calls it the “one-time In-Canada Workers Initiative.” It says the plan will help smaller communities fill labour gaps and help reduce temporary residents to less than five percent of Canada’s population by the end of 2027.That sounds benign in a news release. However, it is less benign in real life.Canada does not have a paperwork shortage. It has a housing shortage. It has crowded emergency rooms, packed classrooms, rising rents, and government services that cannot keep up. Turning temporary residents into permanent residents may reduce one column on an Ottawa spreadsheet, but it does not reduce pressure on the country.It makes that pressure permanent.IRCC says 3,600 workers were granted permanent residence between January 1 and February 28 under this push, with at least 20,000 more targeted in 2026 and the rest in 2027. These applicants are work permit holders who have applied through programs such as the Provincial Nominee Program, the Atlantic Immigration Program, community pilots, caregiver pilots, or the Agri-Food Pilot. Many have lived in smaller communities for at least two years..No one should pretend these workers are the problem as people. Many work hard. But, the problem is the federal government’s habit of using immigration as a patch for every failure in the country, with most caused by them.Can’t build enough homes? Bring in more people. Can’t train enough nurses, trades workers, or caregivers? Bring in more people. Can’t get young Canadians into stable jobs? Bring in more people. Then, when the public notices the strain on the system, Ottawa changes the labels.“Temporary” becomes permanent. A crisis becomes a “pathway.”This is not new. In 2021, the federal government created a temporary resident-to-permanent resident pathway for more than 90,000 essential workers and international graduates already in Canada. It included 20,000 spots for healthcare workers, 30,000 for other essential workers, and 40,000 for international graduates..That same year, Ottawa used Express Entry to heavily favour Canadian Experience Class applicants, many of whom were already here. The point was simple. If people were already inside the country, they were easier to land as permanent residents during the pandemic border restrictions.The Agri-Food Pilot gave a permanent residence route to workers with full-time, non-seasonal Canadian work experience in agriculture and food processing. Caregiver programs have also been built around direct or clearer paths to permanent residence for home child care and home support workers.Again and again, Ottawa opens the door wider, then acts surprised when the hallway is jammed full.Even the federal government now admits the system grew beyond what Canada could handle. IRCC’s 2025 annual report to Parliament says temporary residents rose from 3.3% of Canada’s population in 2018 to 7.5% in 2024, calling that growth “unprecedented” and saying it put pressure on housing, healthcare, and schools.That is not a conservative talking point. That is the government’s own admission.Statistics Canada estimated Canada’s population at 41.7 million in 2025 and projected it could reach 57.4 million by 2075 under a medium-growth scenario. Under a high-growth scenario, it could reach 75.8 million. .Canada is not planning like a serious country for that kind of growth. It is improvising based on the latest polls, which are against mass immigration.The housing numbers prove it. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said in 2025 that housing starts would need to rise to about 430,000 to 480,000 units a year to restore affordability. That is far above the roughly 250,000 units a year projected under the current path.In plain English, Canada is not building anywhere near enough homes for the population Ottawa has already created, never mind what it wants to continue to import.There is also proof that lower immigration eases the exact pressures that Ottawa is creating. CMHC’s 2025 rental market report said slower population growth, driven by immigration policy changes, and reduced rental demand. It specifically noted that fewer study and work permit holders in the 15 to 34 age group reduced rental household formation.So why is Ottawa still trying to lock in more people?The answer is politics. .It wants to tell Canadians it is reducing temporary residents while telling employers and immigration groups it is still keeping the pipeline open. That may please lobbyists. It does not help a young Canadian couple trying to rent a one-bedroom apartment. It does not help parents waiting hours in an emergency room. It does not help communities where infrastructure is already stretched thin.A country has the right to decide how many people it can absorb. That is not extreme. It is basic governance.Ottawa should not be expanding permanent immigration through special fast tracks while the country is still digging out from years of reckless growth.The federal government needs to pause, not rebrand. Build homes first. Expand hospitals first. Train Canadians first. Fix roads, schools, and water systems first.Only then should Ottawa talk about adding more permanent population. But that conversation is for decades from now.Right now, Canada is too crowded for more Liberal experiments.