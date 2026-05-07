Opinion

OLDCORN: Ottawa’s new PR fast track proves Canada still has not learned its mass immigration lesson

The federal government says it is reducing temporary residents, but it is still putting pressure on housing, healthcare, and schools to support permanent population growth.
Illegal immigrants
Illegal immigrants Image courtesy of CBC
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