Opinion

OLDCORN: Ottawa’s under-16 social media ban is a Trojan Horse for a national digital ID

A policy sold as child protection would force law-abiding Canadians to prove who they are before going online.
Digital ID
Digital IDImage courtesy of Grok
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Social Media
Digital Id
Opinion
Opinion Column
Government Overreach
social media ban for children under 16
Safe Social Media Act
Bill C-34
Bill C-34 Safe Social Media Act
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