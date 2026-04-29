OLDCORN: ‘Parents don’t have rights’ — Progressive Conservative Nova Scotia education minister is wrong

Nova Scotia (NS) Education Minister Brendan Maguire did not just have a bad day in the legislature. The Progressive Conservative minister said something that should trouble every parent in the country.During a heated exchange at the NS House of Assembly, Maguire rejected the idea that parents have rights over their children. “No, they don’t. They absolutely don’t,” said Maguire. He also accused critics of “fear-mongering” and warned lawmakers not to quote sources he claimed were spreading “hate speech” toward the LGBT community. The issue being raised was reporting on school gender policies and taxpayer-funded gender surgeries for minors.That is not leadership. That is a warning sign.Maguire has spoken openly about his painful childhood. By his own account, he suffered abuse, was abandoned, and went through the foster care system. No decent person should mock that. Abuse is real. Some parents do fail their children in terrible ways. In those cases, child protection must act.But that is not the same as saying parents, as a class, do not deserve rights over their children.Most parents are not abusers. Most parents are the people who sit up through fevers, pack lunches, pay for braces, drive to hockey practice, help with math homework, and worry when their child seems lost. .They are not perfect. Nobody is. But they are the first guardians of their children, not guests in their lives.The government does not love a child. A department does not tuck a child into bed. A minister does not carry the weight of raising that child for 18 years.Parents do.That is why Maguire’s comments matter. He is not a backbench MLA shouting from the cheap seats. He is a Progressive Conservative cabinet minister responsible for education and early childhood development. When the person in that chair says parents do not “deserve rights,” parents should take him at his word.Nova Scotia’s own education materials show why this debate is not theoretical. The Department of Education’s guidelines for supporting transgender and gender-nonconforming students include using a student’s preferred name and pronoun, access to washrooms and change rooms, and participation in sports and activities. A 2018 update said PowerSchool was changed so a child’s preferred first name could appear on school documents and preferred pronouns could be honoured.These are not small matters. A child’s name, sex, identity, private spaces, and medical path are serious issues. Parents have every right to know what is happening at school. They have every right to ask questions. They have every right to object..Calling those questions “hate speech” is a cheap way to shut down debate.Reports last July said documents showed Nova Scotia doctors had approved five surgeries to create artificial vaginas for patients listed as under 19. Whether one supports or opposes such procedures, taxpayers are allowed to ask what is being funded, who approved it, what safeguards exist, and whether parents were involved.That is not hate. That is accountability.The Left often says children have rights, too. Of course they do. Children are not property. They are human beings. They deserve safety, food, education, and protection from abuse. Canadian law recognizes that a child’s voice matters as the child matures.But none of that turns the government into the parent.There is a reason Canadian courts have long treated parental authority as a serious matter. In R. v. Audet, the Supreme Court of Canada noted that parents delegate authority to teachers and entrust them with part of a child’s learning. That word “delegate” matters.Schools do not own children. They serve families..That is the proper order.Maguire seems to have collapsed two very different things into one argument. One is child abuse, where the state must intervene. The other is parental disagreement with gender ideology, where the state should listen, answer, and respect the family.A parent who says, “I want to know if my child is changing names at school” is not an abuser.A parent who says, “I do not want my child rushed toward medical transition” is not hateful.A parent who says, “Boys and girls deserve privacy in change rooms” is not dangerous.These are normal concerns. They are the concerns of parents doing their job.The real danger is a government that starts treating ordinary parental concerns as a threat. Once that happens, the school becomes a gatekeeper between child and family. Teachers become social workers. Ministers become moral referees. Parents are told to stand outside the room and wait for permission.Conservatives should reject that outright. They should reject it even more strongly when it comes from inside a Progressive Conservative government..The government has a role. It can set basic education standards. It can protect children from real harm. It can fund schools and hire teachers. But it is not the mother. It is not the father. It is not the family.Maguire owes Nova Scotia parents an apology. More than that, Premier Tim Houston’s government should make it clear that parents must be informed and involved in major decisions affecting their children at school.The question is simple.Who has the final responsibility for a child? The parent who raises that child, or the minister who manages the system?For conservatives, the answer is plain to see. The parents.