Opinion

OLDCORN: ‘Parents don’t have rights’ — Progressive Conservative Nova Scotia education minister is wrong

Progressive Conservative Brendan Maguire’s attack on parental rights over gender policy should alarm every mother and father in Nova Scotia.
Parents have spoken and across Canada, politicians are listening. Schools that try to deal with
Parents have spoken and across Canada, politicians are listening. Schools that try to deal with CBC
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Parents Rights
Nova Scotia
Opinion
Opinion Column
Minister of Education Brendan Maguire
Progressive Conservatives of Nova Scotia
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Western Standard
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