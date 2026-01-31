Opinion

OLDCORN: Poilievre wins his party — now he has to win the country

Leadership review shows strong Conservative backing, but Canadians still need convincing.
Pierre Poilievre
Pierre PoilievreWS/David Wiechnik
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Conservatives
Pierre Poilievre
Opinion
Opinion Column
Conservative Leadership Convention

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news