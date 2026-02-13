OLDCORN: RCMP hid the truth about Tumbler Ridge shooter’s gender — then censored the WS journalist asking about it

Something went terribly wrong at the RCMP's Tumbler Ridge mass shooting press conference.When a gunman opened fire in the small northern British Columbia town, the initial public alert from the RCMP described the suspect as a "female in a dress." The alert was later updated, replacing any gendered language with the word "gunperson." Not man. Not a woman. “Gunperson.”The suspect, Jesse Van Rootselaar, is a biological male who identifies as a transgender female..That matters, not as a political talking point, but as a basic public safety fact. During an active threat, police ask the public to identify dangerous suspects. A biological male in a dress looks different than a biological female in a dress. When lives are on the line, accurate descriptions aren't a courtesy. They're the whole point.Yet the RCMP described Van Rootselaar as female, then scrubbed the description entirely rather than correcting it. The question that demands an answer — whether this was a “clerical mistake” or a deliberate policy choice — has gone completely unanswered..The Western Standard’s Jarryd Jager put the question directly to the RCMP, asking when police became aware that Van Rootselaar was a biological male, whether the inaccurate description put people at risk, and whether there is a formal policy requiring officers to use a suspect's preferred gender identity in public alerts.The response from Cpl. Brett Urano, the RCMP's division media relations officer, said this: the Commanding Officer “addressed this in his media availability yesterday to the extent that we're prepared to do so.”.Full stop. That's the answer. Take it or leave it.That's not accountability. That's a door being slammed in the public's face.But the non-answer to Jager's written question is almost secondary to what happened at the press conference itself.Jager joined the media availability via Teams and attempted to ask why Van Rootselaar's transgender identity had only been publicly disclosed a full day after the shooting and only after journalists pushed for it. A fair question. A necessary question. The kind of question press conferences are supposed to exist for.Before his question was asked, the moderator removed the word "transgender" from his question entirely.Read that again. A journalist's question was edited in real time by the government agency being questioned.When Jager followed up in writing, asking specifically why the word had been omitted, the RCMP said nothing. .No explanation. No acknowledgment. The word simply vanished, and nobody at the force felt the need to account for it.This should concern every Canadian, regardless of where they stand on gender identity politics. You don't have to have strong views on transgender issues to understand why a police force silently editing a journalist's question at a public press conference is a serious problem. These media availabilities exist so the public can get real answers about matters of public safety. Allowing the questions to be altered by the government agency facing scrutiny makes the whole exercise a farce..RCMP refuses to answer why they gave inaccurate description of Tumbler Ridge shooter or doctored WS question.Do we live in Canada or the Soviet Union?There's still no answer to the most basic question at the heart of this story. Does the RCMP have a written policy requiring officers to use a suspect's preferred pronouns and gender identity in public safety alerts? Jager asked. The RCMP declined to say. If such a policy exists, Canadians deserve to know, because it would mean the force is choosing ideological compliance over operational accuracy during an active mass casualty school shooting..The RCMP had ample opportunity to be transparent here. They could have explained the initial description. They could have clarified whether a policy exists. They could have addressed why the transgender identity took 24 hours to surface. They could have explained why a journalist's question was edited on a public call. The RCMP did none of it.The RCMP’s message to Jager — that the Commanding Officer addressed it "to the extent that we're prepared to do so" — is about as revealing a statement as the RCMP has made in this entire affair. They know more than they're saying. They've chosen not to say it.In the meantime, the public is left wondering whether the people responsible for protecting them are willing to sacrifice accuracy on the altar of ideology and whether any journalist who dares ask will have his words censored before his question is asked.