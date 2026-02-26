OLDCORN: Red Ink Republic of Alberta — Danielle Smith’s $9.5 billion betrayal of fiscal conservatism

Danielle Smith promised fiscal discipline, but delivered fiscal delusion. Budget 2026 isn’t a roadmap to “secure Alberta’s future.” It’s a ledger of retreat.A $9.4 billion deficit dressed up in talking points about “modernized health care,” “population growth,” and “economic volatility.” Smith’s United Conservative Party (UCP) has produced a document so bloated, so structurally unhinged, it could have been written by the ghost of Rachel Notley.The numbers scream louder than the slogans. Revenue next year: $74.6 billion. Spending: $83.9 billion. That’s not “restrained expense growth.” It’s arithmetic malpractice. Welcome to the “Red Ink Republic of Alberta.” The UCP now plans to spend almost ten billion dollars more than it earns. This, from a government that still calls itself “unapologetically conservative.” Really?Smith insists Alberta can restrain future spending “below population plus inflation” over the medium term. The actual forecast shows the opposite. .Expenses keep climbing — from $83.9 billion in 2026 to $88.4 billion three years later — while debt, that old four‑letter word once banned from conservative vocabulary, explodes from $109 billion to $137 billion by 2029.That’s not tightening the belt. It’s undoing the buckle while driving 100 km/h down a dirt back road.The government boasts that net debt‑to‑GDP will rise only to 12.9%. Only? That figure represents tens of billions borrowed against tomorrow’s oil, tomorrow’s taxpayers, and tomorrow’s children. Deficits, once justified by necessity, have become lifestyle choices. Chronic conditions managed by political spin rather than by real leadership.Smith’s ministers will call the numbers “manageable,” a favourite word in deficit propaganda. But “manageable” isn’t “responsible.” If a family spent more than it earned every year while taking out new credit cards to pay last year’s interest, we’d call that insolvency, not prudence. Yet in Alberta’s cabinet room, it passes for vision.Debt servicing alone will hit $3.4 billion next year, which means taxpayers will send more to bondholders than to farmers, families, or small businesses struggling through Ottawa’s economic sabotage. Interest payments buy nothing, employ no one, and improve nothing. They merely fund yesterday’s cowardice.The UCP’s communications machine claims the budget is “focused on what matters.” Apparently, what matters is feeding bureaucracy while calling it reform. Smith promises “modernized health care,” allocating $1.9 billion in new funding — all while insisting she’s restraining growth. The premier has turned paradox into policy by spending more to prove you’re spending less..Education too receives another $722 million in “targeted funding.” The phrase sounds prudent until you realize every “target” is a moving one. Alberta has become addicted to perpetual crisis spending — drought relief, wildfire compensation, health system bailouts — all bundled conveniently under contingency funds that vanish faster than cabinet accountability.The forecast shows zero surplus cash for the next four years — not one dollar of breathing room. Total cash at year‑end? Negative $16.3 billion by 2027. Even Ottawa, for all its fiscal sins, would blush at that.Conservatism once meant fiscal realism. It meant governments didn’t promise what they couldn’t pay for. Smith’s crew now hides behind the economic equivalent of participation trophies. Oil revenue down? Blame volatility. Ottawa transfers up? Take the money. Heritage Fund dreams? Push them to 2050, when everyone responsible will be comfortably retired or six feet under.The Smith government hails its plan to “grow” the Heritage Savings Trust Fund to $250 billion by mid‑century. But the fine print admits those gains depend entirely on reinvested earnings and “disciplined capital allocation.” Discipline? This budget doesn’t show a trace of it. It promises future restraint as a substitute for current responsibility, which is the fiscal version of “starting my diet tomorrow.” But tomorrow never comes.For a movement built on standing up to federal overreach, the UCP budget reads like a guided tour through Ottawa’s wish list. Total federal transfers hit $13.7 billion — a new high — which means the supposed defenders of Alberta autonomy are now deeper in the federal trough than ever. Each cheque from Ottawa is another leash disguised as generosity..The real danger isn’t just another deficit. It’s the moral corrosion that follows when a government claiming conservative credentials governs like its socialist opponents — but calls it pragmatism. Voters lose faith, movements lose meaning, and the language of restraint becomes a bad joke.Alberta is still blessed with the resource wealth that once made it debt free and proud. Yet its current leadership behaves like a pampered heir squandering an inheritance. Oil royalties, still a hefty $9.7 billion, aren’t the problem. The problem is a government that refuses to live within them.The UCP could have balanced this budget by reducing the machinery of government, streamlining health administration, or freezing political vanity projects. Instead, Smith has chosen the easy applause of “investment” announcements and “economic diversification” rhetoric over the hard work of actual reform.The result is a budget that pretends to secure the future while mortgaging it. The Premier, who once promised to defy Ottawa, has chosen to imitate it. Conservatives should be furious, not because the deficit is large, but because the betrayal is.Real conservatism isn’t about excuses. It’s about responsibility. Smith’s Budget 2026 is neither responsible nor conservative. It’s a disgrace. A $9.5 billion confession that the UCP has forgotten what it was founded to conserve.