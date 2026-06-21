Opinion

OLDCORN: Regina is not Riyadh — time to enforce noise bylaws on mosque loudspeakers

Outdoor amplified Islamic calls to prayer are not about worship inside a mosque, but about projecting religious messages into public spaces — and testing the limits of municipal enforcement.
Regina City Jamia Masjid mosque
Regina City Jamia Masjid mosqueImage courtesy of Regina City Jamia Masjid mosque
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Saskatchewan
Regina
Muslim
Islam
Mosque
Opinion
Opinion Column
Regina City Jamia Masjid
Islamic call to prayer
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