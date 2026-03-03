OLDCORN: RETURN TO SENDER — 60 million more Indian immigrants? India’s dream is Canada’s nightmare

If you needed proof that the federal Liberals have completely lost the plot on immigration, look no further than the statements coming from India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh K. Patnaik. In a recent interview with CBC News, Patnaik suggested that because of our “complementary economies,” Canada should be eager to welcome an additional 60 million Indians.Let that number sink in for a moment. Sixty million..Indian High Commissioner suggests Canada should increase its Indian population by 60 million .Canada’s current population is approximately 41 million, according to Statistics Canada. That means this foreign diplomat, sitting in Ottawa, is suggesting we more than double our entire country’s population with people from India. It is an audacious ask that reeks of colonialism in reverse, and the fact that it wasn’t immediately and forcefully rejected by every single political leader in this country is a scandal unto itself.Patnaik argues that Canada has the land, and India has the “talent” and “intellect” to fill it. He points out that we have the world’s second-largest landmass. .His logic suggests we are somehow underpopulated and that mass migration from India is the only way to unlock our economic potential. Anyone who has been to Singh Horton’s knows that no “economic potential” is coming from India..https://www.westernstandard.news/opinion/oldcorn-singh-hortons-has-become-a-national-disgrace-no-longer-canadas-coffee-shop/69654.This is the kind of thinking that gets Canadians fired up, and rightly so.Let’s look at the numbers. In 2021, people of Indian origin made up about 44% of the entire South Asian community here. By 2025, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs boasted that 2.8 million Indians were living in Canada. That community has grown exponentially in just the last decade, largely thanks to a post-secondary system that has become hooked on international students' high tuition fees. A Statistics Canada report from the 2023-2024 academic year noted that 59% of public post-secondary international students were from India..We have already seen the strain on the system. In Brampton and Surrey, basements are being converted into cramped rental housing for a dozen people. Entry-level and minimum wage job markets are flooded, driving wages down for teenagers and new graduates. And now, the High Commissioner says we need 60 million more Indians? For what? No, seriously. For what? We should send back the ones already here, and it wouldn’t be hard. We know where to find them: minimum-wage jobs that teenagers used to do.Patnaik claims India has the “capacity” to send them. But does Canada have the “capacity” to receive them?We are currently in a housing crisis that sees Canadians living in tents across the country. According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, we need to build 3.5 million more homes than currently projected to restore affordability. How are we supposed to house 60 million new people when we can’t even house the 41 million we have?.Our healthcare system is on life support or flatlining, depending on where you live in Canada. Emergency rooms in rural Alberta and Saskatchewan are closing shifts because there aren’t enough nurses. Family doctors are a myth for millions. Flooding the country with tens of millions of new Indians won’t magically create more residency slots for doctors or training spots for nurses. It will just create longer wait times and more Canadians dying in hallways.Even the Liberal government, which for years pursued a reckless policy of unlimited growth, has finally been forced to tap the brakes, at least rhetorically. Last fall, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced it was returning to “sustainable levels.” They plan to issue 408,000 study permits next year, a seven percent decrease from 2025. They are finally talking about reducing permanent resident targets.But Patnaik’s comments reveal the pressure coming from foreign capitals. .India sees Canada as a safety valve for its own massive population pressures. With 1.4 billion people and counting, they have an unemployment crisis that would make our own look like a picnic. Sending 60 million people abroad is a solution for New Delhi. It is an existential threat to Canadian sovereignty and cultural cohesion.We are told endlessly that “diversity is our strength.” But strength does not come from dissolving the character of a nation entirely. It comes from measured, sensible integration. Bringing in 60 million people from one specific region of the world in a short period isn’t multiculturalism; it is replacement.The Carney government, and whichever party follows it, needs to grow a spine. When a foreign diplomat suggests something this outrageous, the response from Carney should be a firm and unambiguous “no.” Our immigration policy should be made in Canada, for Canadians, not dictated by the demographic needs of India.Patnaik says Canada needs 100 million people. What he really means is India needs Canada to take 60 million of theirs. Let’s stop the insanity and put our own citizens first for a change.