Opinion

OLDCORN: Same old smoke — Ottawa's latest cigarette packaging mandate is pointless bureaucratic busywork

New health warnings won't stop a single Canadian from lighting up — but they will create mountains of waste and threaten retailers with massive fines.
New Cigarette Packaging
New Cigarette PackagingImage courtesy of Health Canada
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