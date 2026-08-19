Opinion

OLDCORN: Scott Moe didn’t need taxpayers to buy Danielle Smith a $275 Oilers necklace

FOI records show Saskatchewan paid $275 for jewellery meant as a Western Premiers’ Conference gift for Danielle Smith.
Edmonton Oilers Hillberg & Berk silver medallion necklace
Edmonton Oilers Hillberg & Berk silver medallion necklaceImage courtesy of Hillberg & Berk
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Saskatchewan
Scott Moe
Danielle Smith
Edmonton Oilers
Opinion
Premiers Conference
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