Opinion

OLDCORN: Temporary means temporary — why Doug Ford’s ‘snap his fingers’ immigration comments miss the point

Canada needs workers, but it needs the rule of law more. Expired permits should mean voluntary departure or removal.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford
Ontario Premier Doug FordDoug Ford/X
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Ontario
Immigration
Temporary Foreign Worker Program
Doug Ford
Opinion
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