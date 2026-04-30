OLDCORN: Temporary means temporary — why Doug Ford’s ‘snap his fingers’ immigration comments miss the point

Progressive Conservative Ontario Premier Doug Ford has a bad habit of saying what "sounds kind" in the moment, while leaving taxpayers to deal with the real cost later.His latest comments on temporary foreign workers are a perfect example.At a press conference in Brampton, Ford said he wished he could “snap his fingers” and let temporary workers stay in Ontario. Ford said employers want them here. He said they are hard-working people. He said he told Prime Minister Mark Carney that Canada needs to keep people like them..WATCH: Ford says he wishes he could 'snap his fingers' to allow temporary workers to stay.That may make for a nice clip. It is not a serious immigration policy.Temporary means temporary. That is not harsh. That is the basic deal.When a person applies for a temporary work permit, the word “temporary” is not fine print. It is the point of the document. Canada is saying that you may come here, work here, follow the rules here, and leave when your legal permission ends unless you qualify for an extension or permanent residency.That is not anti-immigrant. It is pro-order..Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) says a person whose work permit expires can apply to restore status within 90 days. During that time, they must stop working until restored. Otherwise, IRCC says they “must leave Canada right away” when the permit expires, and those who do not leave could be deported.There it is in plain English from Ottawa.Ford knows immigration is a federal issue. He said so himself. Yet he still chose to feed the idea that enough pressure, enough protests, or enough political guilt should turn a temporary permit into a permanent stay.That is exactly how public trust breaks down.Canadians are not angry because people want a better life. Most Canadians understand that. Many of our own parents, grandparents, or neighbours came here for that reason. The anger comes when the rules seem to apply to some people and not others.A Canadian who misses a tax deadline pays. A Canadian who breaks a licencing rule pays. A Canadian who cannot afford rent does not get to “snap his fingers,” and his rent is paid..Yet Ford wants Ottawa to find a way to keep people whose permission to stay is running out.The public mood has shifted for a reason. A Research Co. poll released in January found 53% of Ontarians think immigration is having a mostly negative effect on Canada. That was higher than the national figure of 48%.Those numbers do not mean Ontarians have become cruel. They mean people can count.They see housing shortages. They see crowded hospitals. They see schools under strain. They see young Canadians working two jobs and still unable to move out of their parents’ house. They see wages squeezed at the bottom end of the labour market.Temporary foreign workers may be hard-working. Many are. That does not mean Canada owes them permanent status.Employers also do not get to write immigration policy.Of course, some employers want temporary workers to stay. Many businesses like a bigger labour pool. Some, like workers who are tied to one employer and fear losing status. That is not in a healthy labour market. It is a warning sign..Canada should not use temporary foreign workers as a release valve for businesses that do not want to raise wages, train Canadians, or improve working conditions.If a job is truly needed, pay a wage that attracts Canadian workers. If a worker has skills Canada needs long-term, let that person apply through the proper immigration stream. If the application fails or the permit expires with no legal extension, the person should leave willingly. If not, removal should follow.That is how a country protects both citizens and legal immigrants.Even Ottawa has admitted the system became too loose. Federal data show Canada has been cutting back on new student and worker arrivals after years of explosive growth. IRCC says it has capped international student numbers, tightened work permits for spouses of temporary residents, and planned further reductions in new student arrivals through 2028.The federal government is doing this because the pressure is obvious. Canada took in more people than its housing, healthcare, and infrastructure could handle.Ford should be siding with the people who have to live with the results. Instead, he is trying to sound compassionate in a Brampton scrum..There is also politics here. Abacus Data reported this week that Ford’s Progressive Conservatives and the Ontario Liberals are effectively tied among committed voters, with Ford’s approval under pressure.That makes his comments look less like courage and more like pandering.Canada can be generous without being foolish. It can welcome immigrants without turning every temporary permit into a pathway to citizenship by protest. It can respect workers without letting activists set policy in front of cameras.The message should be simple.Apply legally. Work legally. Extend legally if you qualify. Leave when your time is up if you do not.Doug Ford may wish he could “snap his fingers.” Canadians should be glad he cannot.