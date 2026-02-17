OLDCORN: The transgender shooter epidemic — when ideology turns violent

Public safety and political correctness don’t mix — not when lives are being lost. The latest breaking reports from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, confirm that the hockey arena shooter identified as transgender. That’s the newest name added to a growing, deeply unsettling list of transgender attackers who share one thing in common — their identification with radical gender ideology.Over the past few years, a string of mass attacks has emerged involving suspects either identifying as trans or immersed in gender identity activism. In Canada and the United States, headlines that should have triggered a serious national conversation are instead quietly buried by legacy media. Each time a new shooter emerges, the activist class rushes to suppress any reference to gender identity, calling it “irrelevant.” It isn’t.Add Pawtucket to the list. Add Tumbler Ridge. Add the Annunciation Catholic Church shooter, who also identified as transgender. The Nashville Christian school tragedy was another stark moment — the shooter there left behind manifestos referencing gender identity struggles and resentment toward religious targets. .The Lakewood Church shooter, too, was identified as trans. In Colorado Springs, the Club Q attacker described themselves as non-binary. The Denver mass shooter identified as trans. The Aberdeen attacker, same story. The Iowa high school shooter was a self-described trans activist. Even the assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson, surrounded himself with gender identity culture and lived with a transgender partner. The attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump by 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, who reportedly used they/them pronouns, showed interest in furries, and was exploring gender identity online.If this were any other shared trait — ideological, religious, or political — it would already be national news. But because it involves gender identity, legacy media avoids the pattern altogether.The silence is deliberate. .Political leaders and journalists are terrified of being called transphobic, so uncomfortable facts are buried. It’s media malpractice. When repeated violent patterns connect to a specific ideology, refusing to acknowledge that connection doesn’t make people safer — it leaves them exposed.Radical gender ideology isn’t simply teaching people to “be themselves.” It’s teaching that anyone who questions or criticizes you is hateful, oppressive, or even dangerous. The narrative feeds paranoia and resentment in those already mentally unstable. Combine identity confusion, political victimhood, and online echo chambers, and you have a recipe for disaster.Medical professionals have long warned that untreated gender dysphoria often occurs alongside anxiety, depression, and other serious mental health conditions. Studies suggest higher rates of suicidal ideation and emotional instability among transgender identifying populations when compared with the general public. Yet, instead of addressing those underlying problems, activists push radical affirmation-only approaches while demonizing professionals who suggest therapy or delayed transition..What happens when ideology replaces therapy? When victims of trauma are told their identity is sacred, unquestionable, and under attack — and that “enemies” must be silenced? Some take that literally.Every mass attack has its own tragic details, but together they paint a grim picture: a violent undercurrent emerging from a movement once sold as compassionate. Trans violence is now a pattern. It’s an epidemic.No one is suggesting every transgender person is violent — but no one should deny that a disturbing number of recent attackers have shared this same identity marker. Ignoring that doesn’t prevent hate, it prevents solutions.The public deserves the truth. Instead of lectures about “inclusivity,” governments should ask why so many of these shooters fixate on religious or conservative targets. Why do victims so often include Christians, students, and police?These aren’t random choices. They reflect an ideological hostility turned into violence..Western societies have spent years bending every institution — from schools to sports — around gender identity activism. Teachers are encouraged to hide children’s transitions from parents, dissenters risk losing jobs or being investigated for “hate.” When a movement gains immunity from all criticism, extremism flourishes.If politicians, journalists, and law enforcement won’t acknowledge this reality, the violence will grow worse. Every denial, every excuse, every headline that omits gender identity sends one message, which is that ideology matters more than safety.We’ve seen this before with radical political and religious movements — a culture of silence until the casualties pile too high to ignore.The transgender shooter epidemic is not a conspiracy theory. It is a documented, growing pattern supported by public data, local news reports, and case files. Pretending otherwise doesn’t make the truth disappear. It only imports more danger into arenas, schools, and churches across North America.It’s time for our leaders to confront this wave of violence honestly — without fear, censorship, or political spin. Because denial isn’t compassion. It’s cowardice.