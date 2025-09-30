OLDCORN: Truth and Reconciliation Day: A national farce masquerading as mourning

Here we go again, another "National Day for Truth and Reconciliation” is upon us. The federal government shuts down for the day. Flags are at half-mast. Across the country, Canadians are supposed to pause, reflect, and feel guilty for a manufactured fake holiday. But pause we must, not to bow before this altar of invented outrage, but to ask when does this madness end? This isn't reconciliation. It's a racket. A bold-faced swindle that preys on good hearts and empty promises, all propped up by a premise as flimsy as a house of cards in a hurricane..EDITORIAL: Christianity is under siege while Liberals look away.Consider the spark that lit this firestorm back in 2021. Headlines screamed of "mass graves" at former residential schools — hundreds, thousands of tiny souls dumped like garbage. The nation was in shock. Churches were burned and politicians wept on cue. Yet four years on, what have we got? Absolutely nothing. Not a single body as excavations came up empty. Ground-penetrating radar found “anomalies” that proved to be tree roots or rocks, not coffins. As of early this year, the three official digs yielded no remains tied to the schools. .The so-called "genocide" narrative? It's crumbling faster than the old residential school foundations.And the cost to taxpayers? An eye-watering amount. Ottawa's forked over $323 million since 2021 to fund these ghost hunts, with $320 million pledged in the aftermath, with more drizzled out for "healing" and "commemoration." That's taxpayer cash for radar sweeps and sombre ceremonies, all chasing shadows that were never there. .EDITORIAL: NFL gives Trump the foam finger with Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime pick.Imagine the hospitals we could staff. The classrooms we could equip. Instead, we're bankrolling a myth that divides us deeper with every passing Orange Shirt Day.Now zoom in on Saskatchewan, where the folly hits home hardest. Just Monday, Premier Scott Moe's government inked a deal to cough up $40.2 million to survivors of the Île-à-la-Crosse School — a ramshackle outfit run by Oblates from the 1860s till the 1970s, then handed to locals. Moe called it a "sincere apology," a step toward "closure" and "equal opportunity." Noble words. But noble? Hardly. .This payout — slated for court rubber-stamp in 2026 — comes as Saskatchewan is under immense strain. Wait times for cancer scans stretch months. School boards scrape for basics like books and buses. Why not redirect that $40 million to fix what ails us now? Pump it into northern health clinics, where doctors are ghosts themselves. Why not bolster trade programs to lift families out of poverty, not lock them in victimhood?Moe's mea culpa rings hollow when you tally the cost. Saskatchewan's already shouldered billions in federal transfers for indigenous programs — good on paper, but drowning in bureaucracy. .PINDER: Carney’s world class deception.This latest cheque? It's virtue-signalling on steroids, funnelling funds to a third-party firm for "trauma-informed" claims processing. Trauma-informed? Try taxpayer-informed. Folks in Regina and Saskatoon deserve better than handouts chasing history's phantoms. Real reconciliation builds bridges, not bottomless pits of victimhood.Enter Maxime Bernier, the one voice in Ottawa's echo chamber roaring sense into the void. On this very "holiday," the People's Party leader dropped a truth bomb on X, "On this 'National Day for Truth and Reconciliation,' let’s remember that no bodies were found, that the residential schools 'genocide' is a hoax, and that reconciliation requires an end to the bs, the victim mentality, the fake white guilt, and the grifting based on it." .Bernier's not mincing words, and he shouldn't. The grift's real as lawyers line their pockets, activists peddle perpetual grievance, and governments buy absolution with our tax dollars. .Enough! White guilt? It's a chain around Canada's neck, created by legacy media hysteria and pushed by politicians terrified of the social media mobs.This statutory day off for the territories and federally for public servants mocks true progress. Residential schools were a tragedy, no denying it. Forced assimilation scarred generations. Abuses happened, dark and unforgivable. But inflating that into a "cultural genocide" with unmarked mass graves? That's not truth. That's propaganda, peddled to justify endless reparations and endless division. We honour the past by facing it square in the face and acknowledging wrongs without inventing horrors. .CARPAY: False claims and race-based laws undermine reconciliation.Real healing? It starts with jobs, not jubilees. Education that empowers, not excuses. Communities thriving side by side, not segregated by fake holidays.So here's the rub, Canada. Ditch the orange shirts and the obligatory tears. Scrap this faux holiday before it devours more of our shared future. Demand audits on every dollar spent chasing graves that aren't there. And tell the grifters that the show is over. Reconciliation isn't a cheque or a day off. It's hard work, done together. Without the hoaxes holding us back.If Saskatchewan can find $40 million for echoes of the past, why not the same money for the pulse of today? Moe, Carney, all of you, it’s time to step up or step aside. Our kids all deserve a country that builds, not one that kneels to myths..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.