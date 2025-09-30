Opinion

OLDCORN: Truth and Reconciliation Day: A national farce masquerading as mourning

Taxpayer money squandered on ‘unmarked graves,’ while hospitals crumble and kids go without. Time to bury this hoax for good.
Unlikely as the allegation seems, Canadians were nevertheless quick to believe priests and nuns had murdered children at residential schools.
Unlikely as the allegation seems, Canadians were nevertheless quick to believe priests and nuns had murdered children at residential schools.Western Standard files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Indigenous
Scott Moe
Federal Government
Unmarked Graves
Saskatchewan Government
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Truth and Reconciliation Day

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news