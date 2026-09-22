Opinion

OSMOND-JONES: Anatomy of a meltdown inside the BC Conservatives

From a 44-seat powerhouse to a fractured shell, the party's relentless infighting hands the political keys straight back to the NDP.
John Rustad, Trevor Halford, Lorne Doerkson, and Kerry-Lynne Findlay
John Rustad, Trevor Halford, Lorne Doerkson, and Kerry-Lynne FindlayImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Bc
West Coast
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Opinion
Opinion Column
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Lorne Doerkson
Trevor Halford
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