Opinion

PAPAIOANNOY: Safer nicotine products are not going away — Canada needs to face reality

While Sweden embraces harm reduction and nears smoke-free status, Canada’s crackdown on vaping and nicotine pouches is fueling a dangerous black market and keeping smoking rates stubbornly high.
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