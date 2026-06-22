Opinion

PAPPANO: Canada’s banks are finally turning against the net-zero activists

After years of shareholder pressure campaigns targeting oil and gas, the retreat of climate activist investors suggests economic reality is overpowering ideological finance.
Net Zero, Net Lies
Net Zero, Net LiesImage courtesy of Grok
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