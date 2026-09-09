Opinion

PAPPANO: Dead? Not so fast — Ottawa’s ‘green taxonomy’ keeps the net-zero dream alive

Wall Street and Bay Street are ditching climate commitments, but federally backed regulations threaten to starve traditional resource sectors of vital investment.
Oil worker with Big Banks
Oil worker with Big BanksImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Ottawa
Economy
Net Zero
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Green Taxonomy
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Western Standard
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