Opinion

PARDY: Alberta holds a referendum and shoots itself in the foot

By voting to stay in Canada no matter what, Albertans surrendered their strongest bargaining chip and gave Ottawa every reason to ignore them.
Alberta voted to stay in Canada, giving up what Bruce Pardy calls its strongest bargaining chip with Ottawa.
Alberta voted to stay in Canada, giving up what Bruce Pardy calls its strongest bargaining chip with Ottawa.Image courtesy of AI
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Alberta
Independence
Opinion
Western
Opinion Column
October 19 Referendum