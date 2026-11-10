Opinion

PARDY: The chiefs' 'declaration of war' is a bluff BC cannot afford

UNDRIP is the problem, and British Columbians are paying for the chiefs' approval.
Grand Chief Stewart Phillip and Lorne Doerkson are at odds over whether BC should repeal its Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.
Grand Chief Stewart Phillip and Lorne Doerkson are at odds over whether BC should repeal its Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.Image courtesy of AI
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Bc
Indigenous
West Coast
Opinion
Opinion Column
Lorne Doerkson
aboriginal title