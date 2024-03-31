Opinion

PARKER: Honouring the risen Christ with Easter reverence... or not

In Rembrandt's famous 1635 painting, the Babylonian king Belshazzar famously sees 'the writing on the wall.'
In Rembrandt's famous 1635 painting, the Babylonian king Belshazzar famously sees 'the writing on the wall.' Rembrandt van Rijn, via Artchive and Wikimedia Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Unitarian Church
C.S. Lewis
Belshazzar
Book of Daniel, Chapter 5
Risen Christ
International Trans Day of Visibility
Drag Me to Churc h

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news