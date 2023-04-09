Dietrich Bonhoeffer

Dietrich Bonhoeffer, in an undated picture. Bonhoeffer was one of only a few German mainline church leaders who resisted the state during the Nazi years.

 Wiki Commons

Occasionally an author will discover he has written a series of books that, taken together, impel the writing of another.

The spade work of preparation was already done in  previous books. Now it's only necessary to explain what they mean when taken together. Such is the case with Letter to the American Church, by Eric Metaxas.

Eric Metaxas

Author Eric Metaxas
Letter to the American church

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.