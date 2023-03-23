Sir John A Macdonald

Sir John A Macdonald

There is an ancient axiom that “truth is the first casualty of war” and apparently it is just as true in cultural wars as in shooting wars. The turmoil of the last few years in relation to statues and buildings commemorating Sir John A Macdonald is a case in point. And the latest entrant to this battle-strewn landscape? The news that some Calgarians plan to protest and demand the renaming of the Sir John A Macdonald school in that city.

As a Father of Confederation, there is no one more responsible for creating the Canada that we know today than Sir John A. Macdonald. The list of his achievements both before and after Confederation is unparalleled. He wrote most of the Constitution and established a nation from sea to sea to sea with the purchase of all of northern and western Canada (the Hudson’s Bay Company territory) from Great Britain and with the construction of the Canadian Pacific Railway.

