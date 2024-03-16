Opinion

PIASETZKI: Why Canada didn't close the schools...and it's not what you might think

Indigenous children at a residential school, 1950s. Writer Greg Piasetzki opines that the schools lasted as long as they did because in later years, children were there for other reasons than education
Indigenous children at a residential school, 1950s. Writer Greg Piasetzki opines that the schools lasted as long as they did because in later years, children were there for other reasons than educationWestern Standard files
Loading content, please wait...
Indian Residential School
Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder
Dorise Nielsen MP
Reconstruction and Re-Establishment Committee

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news