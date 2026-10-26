PINDER: Alberta's independence fight is just beginning

The much-awaited independence referendum, including other important issues, evolved as expected. Now, we must determine the optimal path forward. An important starting point is the false notion of winners and losers. This is not a hockey game — everyone lives with the same outcome. The independence initiative did not reach the level of further exploration, but the broad range of issues is better understood by many more Canadians and particularly our masters in Ottawa. The ruling class (the Laurentian elite) will be less inclined to treat legitimate protest with the disdain, vindictiveness, and punitive actions (later deemed illegal) some truckers from the Convoy are still experiencing.The message is still: how dare they challenge the elites? Will this arrogance continue?Hopefully, central Canadians are now more aware of the deficiencies in our constitutional framework and the sources of Western dissatisfaction, including playing political footsie with Quebec to the detriment of our industries, culture, and, indeed, our dignity. Will this become less likely?The issues have been further crystallized and promulgated, and the need for a more cohesive leadership group in the future has been identified if the unfairness is not remedied. It is only the first period of Canada’s political Stanley Cup.The pressure now shifts to the Premier and the ‘stay’ majority to demonstrate progress ‘their way.’ If not, there is now a foundation and the experience needed to explore independence further. Much has been learned. .The onus is on those who promised reform over referendums.The biggest follow-on risk is the cohesiveness of the UCP — will it break apart, almost ensuring the worst possible outcome for Alberta and the country — an NDP government? Wouldn’t Carney and the other elites relish that?Maybe Premier Smith could be encouraged to thank the protagonists for their determination to build a better Alberta and invite them to support, advise, and strengthen her government's attempts to address the important issues where most of us are in violent agreement. It might also be wise for the Premier to depoliticize the process by appointing a highly respected and seasoned person outside of government to meet with the provinces and the federal government to obtain broad support for issues that should require national consultation and the structure to facilitate real democracy. How about Brad Wall, one of the most successful premiers in the history of the country, conversant with the issues, and user-friendly with his unique ability to connect with almost everyone? The only disappointment with Brad for many was his undue caution — this positions him perfectly for Canadians to be confident in his ability to bring our country together. It might also be interesting to test the sincerity of our now world-famous Prime Minister by proposing quick and easy changes that would affirm his credibility and that of the Liberal Cabinet, much of which has its fingerprints on the “Lost Decade.” .A quick test of the Prime Minister’s sincerity is his request that the Supreme Court eliminate the ‘notwithstanding clause.’ This blatant breach of a ‘must-have’ component of the Charter of Rights emphasized by then-premier Lougheed is more of the same from the federal Liberals — no consultation, broken trust from moving unilaterally to alter a national agreement, and doubt cast on the sincerity of the Carney government.And perhaps also drop the appeal involving the Convoy leadership, which Carney described as sedition. Does he really care about the freedom of all Canadians, or is his time in Canada just a step to further world attention, global responsibilities, and his autocratic propensities? Premier Smith, her cabinet colleagues, and the provincial government need the full support of as many Albertans as possible, and this includes those, like me, who preferred the independence alternative. This may be the last chance for the rest of Canada to welcome Alberta and the West into the decision-making process of our country and provide the dignity of knowing our votes enjoy the same impact as those from other regions.Let us build on the early possibilities of progress and hold Carney and Smith accountable for the frequent “unified Canada” words from him and her rash declaration, “I trust Mark Carney.” Too many of us see too many reasons to withhold that trust and doubt the unity assertions, which, without reform, resemble Carney’s penchant for MOUs — essentially meaningless agreements to agree in the future — maybe.We challenge our leaders to prove us wrong and pledge our support, conditional on results. Now that could be a win, potentially for everyone. Drop the puck — it's game on.