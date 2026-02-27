PINDER: Canada’s Olympic hockey heartbreak — why losing to the US still hurts so much

Many Canadians are disappointed that both the men's and women's Olympic teams lost to the US for their respective gold medals. They will not be as disappointed as the players, all of whom fully understand the expectations of Canadians and the record of Canadian hockey domination over our US neighbours, friends, and oftentimes rivals.
It may be that the sting of the loss for the players and coaches will dissipate over time.
Allow me to draw on personal experience. Way back in 1967, my brother Gerry and I were invited to the camp of Canada's National Hockey Team. This came after outstanding seasons in the Western Hockey League. Gerry, the best player in the league with two more years of eligibility, led the league in goals and points, and I in assists.
This led, after a month of rigorous auditioning, to being picked for the Canadian team in the 1968 Winter Olympics in Grenoble, France. It was then a round robin, and the final game, indeed the final event of the Olympics, was Canada versus the Soviet Union. After some outstanding hockey, especially our goaltender, defeating the US, Czechoslovakia, and Sweden, we were throttled by the Soviets 5-0 in the finale.
As the expectations then were even higher for Canadian gold, we returned home as loser bums, and I put my bronze medal in a drawer. It was only after the incredible Canada-Soviet series in 1972 that Canadians and North Americans began to understand the calibre of hockey in Europe and Russia. This eventually led to many foreign players joining the National Hockey League, further demonstrating high levels of skill.
Fast forward to the Sarajevo Olympics in 1984, then Yugoslavia. Actively representing players in their contractual and financial affairs, client and Olympian James Patrick travelled to my home after the Games as we negotiated his first contract with the New York Rangers. ‘Jeep’ played in the NHL for 23 years, and after many years as an assistant NHL coach, he is now the head coach of the Victoria Cougars in the WHL.
The negotiations took several days and naturally lots of discussion between us. Canada finished fourth that year, losing the Bronze Medal game against Sweden 2-0. Jeep lamented that loss, indicating the importance of a medal to him. So, after asking him if he wanted to see one, I reached into the drawer and handed it to him. The way he fondly looked at it resulted in the medal now hanging proudly at our condo in Saskatoon.
It is not unlikely that the Canadian players, men and women, will also one day be very proud of, firstly, being an Olympic athlete, and secondly, winning a Silver Medal. The women, after losing 7 in a row to the US this season, had an outstanding game, ahead by a goal with three minutes remaining. Although that results in even greater disappointment in the moment, the team has every reason to remember this shared experience with their teammates fondly and proudly, as will Canadian fans.
The men even more so because they outplayed the US for about 50 minutes of the 60-minute game. It was a highly impressive performance versus the skilled and determined American team. Just as our goaltender was the difference in the Four Nations Cup just a year ago, when Canada was victorious, this time it was the same American goaltender who made the difference.
With teams of similar calibre, especially in big games, the best goaltender is very often the difference (goalie Binnington also played well for Canada). The disappointing loss for the country and especially the players and coaching staff will bring richness to one of the great rivalries in sports anywhere.
Canadians also need to accept that hockey is a popular global sport and, like curling, domination by Canadian teams is unlikely to continue. We have lost much of our competitive advantage.
Kids of my era grew up playing outdoors — kids elsewhere in most of the US and beyond, except the northern countries, did not play hockey. Now, all players everywhere invariably develop on indoor ice. This is how Austin Matthews, for example, had just as much opportunity to develop his skills as Canadian boys and girls in Saskatoon or Coal Harbour.
This is today's reality, and again, like curling, hockey is not just “our game” anymore.
That does not mean we should reduce our expectations. Our only remaining competitive advantage is that Canadians expect Canada to win — it is baked into our culture. Our current disappointment reflects that sentiment.
My own experience leads to admiration and gratitude for the incredible spectacle and the outstanding performance of both the men’s and women's teams.
One day, the players will feel the same way.