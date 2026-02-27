PINDER: Canada’s Olympic hockey heartbreak — why losing to the US still hurts so much

Many Canadians are disappointed that both the men's and women's Olympic teams lost to the US for their respective gold medals. They will not be as disappointed as the players, all of whom fully understand the expectations of Canadians and the record of Canadian hockey domination over our US neighbours, friends, and oftentimes rivals.

It may be that the sting of the loss for the players and coaches will dissipate over time.

Allow me to draw on personal experience. Way back in 1967, my brother Gerry and I were invited to the camp of Canada's National Hockey Team. This came after outstanding seasons in the Western Hockey League. Gerry, the best player in the league with two more years of eligibility, led the league in goals and points, and I in assists.

This led, after a month of rigorous auditioning, to being picked for the Canadian team in the 1968 Winter Olympics in Grenoble, France. It was then a round robin, and the final game, indeed the final event of the Olympics, was Canada versus the Soviet Union. After some outstanding hockey, especially our goaltender, defeating the US, Czechoslovakia, and Sweden, we were throttled by the Soviets 5-0 in the finale.

As the expectations then were even higher for Canadian gold, we returned home as loser bums, and I put my bronze medal in a drawer. It was only after the incredible Canada-Soviet series in 1972 that Canadians and North Americans began to understand the calibre of hockey in Europe and Russia. This eventually led to many foreign players joining the National Hockey League, further demonstrating high levels of skill.

Fast forward to the Sarajevo Olympics in 1984, then Yugoslavia. Actively representing players in their contractual and financial affairs, client and Olympian James Patrick travelled to my home after the Games as we negotiated his first contract with the New York Rangers. ‘Jeep’ played in the NHL for 23 years, and after many years as an assistant NHL coach, he is now the head coach of the Victoria Cougars in the WHL.