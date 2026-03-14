Opinion

PINDER: Canada's victimhood industrial complex is destroying the people it claims to help

From residential school "mass graves" to billions in unchecked funding, the Aboriginal narrative has become a trap — not a lifeline.
Residential School
Residential SchoolImage courtesy of Twitter/X
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Indigenous
Kamloops Indian Residential School
Aboriginal
Opinion
Opinion Column
mass graves
victimhood

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