Opinion

PINDER: Canada's wildfires are fueling climate politics — and Alberta's independence movement

As Mark Carney blames climate change and Donald Trump blames Canada, the real debate is becoming federal power, economic policy, and Alberta's place in Confederation.
Wildfires
WildfiresCourtesy IBC
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Donald Trump
Wildfires
Climate Change
Mark Carney
Opinion
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