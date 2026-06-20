PINDER: Carney vs. Smith — Alberta's pipeline shootout has reached high noon

The stage is set for a real-life gunfight at the Alberta version of the OK Corral.

The federal Marshall, Prime Minister Carney, has notionally approved a pipeline to the Pacific with numerous conditions, especially the open-ended costs and risks of “decarbonized” oil. The town's Sheriff, Premier Smith, can acquiesce to this condition or meet the smooth-talking gambler at high noon for the confrontation.

Maybe the most consequential decision of her career — is Danielle Smith a gunslinger or will she bet the ranch on Carney’s word?

The federal Marshall, from far away Ottawa, also has a self-made dilemma — his still new role as Prime Minister depends upon his “build Canada” promises; yet his pretentious global climate role for more than a decade makes him perhaps the single most prominent climate crusader in the world after the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

This slick operator, despite gaining unfettered control through Bill C-5, has placed the onus on Alberta to accept, at best, burdensome but also financially risky conditions for approval. With his own internal party problems within the anti-oil/Alberta federal Liberal Party, Carney was bragging about his “climate action” requiring the only decarbonized oil anywhere.

As the townsfolk gather to witness the shootout, how will Premier Smith respond? To date, it is to “trust Mark Carney” and seek capital internationally for a country which poisoned its own well (oil that is). Her ultimate response is the potential high noon moment.