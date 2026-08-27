PINDER: Carney’s hubris hands Trump a win — Canada’s ‘master negotiator’ is fumbling CUSMA

Amid the controversy and uncertainty, themes are emerging from the gong show, otherwise known as the CUSMA renegotiation breakdown.

The first is not a surprise — President Trump lacks integrity, dishonouring the deal he negotiated during his first term — after bragging about it at the time.

But with a short attention span, this sociopath is incapable of understanding that others have interests, and a future together requires regard for the long-term outcome for all counterparties. He also exalts his persona and power by demeaning and damaging even long-term friends.

Flattering him effectively is Howard Lutnick, the Secretary of Commerce, who introduced the difficult last-minute changes undermining the hard work and progress by both camps. Current but not substantiated information is that Lutnick intervened to impose ridiculous conditions on Canada, the primary cause of the last-minute breakdown.

A further learning, increasingly obvious, is the questionable braggadocio of Mark Carney with comments like “I understand these things better than others” and “I know how to negotiate.” Does performance to date support either?

The first rule of a successful negotiator is to ‘know Thyne self.’ Except for his tenure at Goldman Sachs, where his disregard for market principles would not have played well, Carney is a bureaucrat. Obviously intellectually strong and educated, he rose to a senior position in the Department of Finance, leading to his appointment as the Governor of the Bank of Canada, then onto a similar role at the Bank of England.