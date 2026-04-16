Opinion

PINDER: Climate activists cried wolf about the environment for the past 50 years — when does the lying stop?

Fracking, acid rain, killer bees, Arctic ice — the doomsday predictions failed. Now they want you to ignore that track record.
Earth on fire
Earth on fireImage courtesy of Twitter/X
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Environment
Global Warming
Opinion
Opinion Column
Climate Activism
climate hoax

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