Opinion

PINDER: Danielle Smith wants the pipeline too much — that's why she's losing negotiating leverage

Successful negotiators hide urgency. By publicly trusting Mark Carney and chasing a deal, Smith may be surrendering Alberta's strongest bargaining chips.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney signing the agreement in Calgary on May 15, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney signing the agreement in Calgary on May 15, 2026. CPAC screenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Danielle Smith
Pipeline
Mark Carney
Negotiations
Opinion
Opinion Column
MOU agreement
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news